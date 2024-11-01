MSA Safety has entered an exclusive partnership with Optrel® as the distribution partner for Optrel Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPRs) in North America.

This collaboration introduces the new Optrel Helix Pure Air PAPR and Clearmaxx PAPR to the North American market. These advanced PAPRs are now part of MSA Safety’s extensive respiratory protection portfolio. They feature a sophisticated motor blower that filters out contaminants, delivering purified air to the user’s headgear. Helix Pure Air and Clearmaxx models are designed for welding, grinding and various industrial applications, meeting rigorous safety standards while ensuring reliable protection.

Expand MSA Safety and Optrel introduce powered air-purifying respirator technology

Key features include:

• Optical clarity: Optrel’s lenses with Shadetronic® and Fadetronic auto-darkening filters offer superior visibility for welding and a broad field of view for grinding

• Advanced airflow technology: Automatic and manual airflow adjustments provide a comfortable breathing experience, even during prolonged use

• Ergonomic design: Lightweight and well-balanced, reducing wearer fatigue and enhancing work efficiency

For more details, visit us.msasafety.com.