Modern Hydrogen has partnered with National Grid to introduce an innovative carbon-sequestered asphalt that integrates carbon captured from natural gas and RNG into traditional asphalt.

Expand Modern Hydrogen introduces carbon-sequestered asphalt for a sustainable future

This new product offers a scalable solution to help decarbonize road infrastructure, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of road construction.

With New York State producing approximately 18.5m mt of asphalt annually, this breakthrough technology presents a critical opportunity to address the state’s carbon emissions from road building. By incorporating captured carbon into asphalt, it not only strengthens the material but also locks away carbon that would otherwise contribute to atmospheric emissions.

This carbon-sequestered asphalt represents a major step toward meeting ambitious climate goals, providing a practical and impactful way for the construction industry to contribute to environmental sustainability. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to pioneering cleaner technologies and advancing the future of low-carbon infrastructure.

For more information, visit modernhydrogen.com.