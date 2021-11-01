Miner Material Handling now offering Nilfisk, Advance products

Miner Material Handling is the newest dealer for Nilfisk and Advance industrial cleaning equipment.

The agreement will allow Miner Material Handling to sell and service Nilfisk industrial vacuums and Advance floor sweepers, floor scrubbers and sweeper/scrubbers in Houston.

The Advance CS7010 is the most economical and ecological combination sweeper/ scrubber available on the market, and takes sustainable cleaning to the next level.

Cleaning time is reduced and benefits from dedicated dry sweeping and wet scrubbing in a single pass while achieving up to 30-percent fuel savings due to its hybrid technology. The CS7010's low-maintenance, leak-free electric drive technology replaces inefficient, higher maintenance hydraulic systems, and is available in three energy-saving models: LPG-hybrid, diesel- hybrid and ePower battery.

For more information, visit www.minermaterialhandling.com or call (877) 955-6460.