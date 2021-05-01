Mesa ETP debuts Bubble Seal Wiper Tip for sticky crude oils

Mesa ETP’s new Bubble Seal Wiper Tip.

Mesa Engineered Tank Products (ETP) is now offering its new Bubble Seal Wiper Tip.

Mesa ETP's Bubble Seal Wiper Tip is a secondary seal profile proven through years of industry use, now combined with the custom design features of WG Seals' products. The lower-profile contact area and the seal's compression forces provide excellent performance characteristics in petroleum products, particularly sticky crude oil or other sticky residue products.

The Mesa ETP Bubble Seal Wiper Tip features user-friendly installation with no welding or flame cutting required, can be installed vertically or horizontally, is composed of a polyvinyl chloride/nitrile material blend for durable and superior chemical resistance, and meets EPA and API guidelines.

For more information, visit www.mesaetp.com or call (866) 368-7532.