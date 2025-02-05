LUDECA introduces the CRY8128 Advanced Acoustic Imaging Camera

LUDECA is proud to announce the CRY8128 Advanced Acoustic Imaging Camera, setting a new standard for industrial fault inspections.

With 200 microphones, 100kHz bandwidth, and a lightweight design, this state-of-the-art system detects gas and steam leaks, dangerous electrical problems, and mechanical deterioration with unmatched precision.

Key features include:

• Extended Detection Range: Up to 656 feet.

• Thermal + Acoustic Imaging: Real-time visualization for comprehensive analysis.

• Long Battery Life: Up to 10 hours, with rechargeable and quickly replaceable batteries.

• 8-inch High-Resolution Display: 1920×1200 clarity.

The CRY8128 simplifies workflows, supports wireless data transfer, and includes advanced reporting software.

"The CRY8128 Acoustic Imaging Camera, proudly assembled in the U.S.A., revolutionizes reliability diagnostics by enabling professionals to detect and visualize ultrasound with precision. This cutting-edge camera enhances safety and efficiency, allowing for faster identification of leaks, electrical discharges, and mechanical issues—minimizing downtime and optimizing maintenance strategies," per Alex Nino, Product Manager at LUDECA.