Lodge Lumber now master Texas distributor of Earth Shield Waterstop products

Lodge Lumber is now the Texas master stocking distributor for JP Specialties’ high-quality Earth Shield® Waterstop products.

The partnership enables Lodge Lumber to offer a comprehensive range of materials for industrial concrete construction projects. JP Specialties offers made to order custom fittings for ease of installation and minimal welding in the field. Each Earth Shield® Waterstop product has been tested to meet various design specifications including, but not limited to, several ASTM and CRD specifications as well as being NSF/ANSI and GreenSpec certified.

