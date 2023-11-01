Lodge Lumber Co. has partnered with JP Specialties Services to offer its customers construction solutions beyond lumber and waterstop services for their construction needs.

Lodge Lumber, JP Specialties Services offer extended services A contractor using an ST-10 in-line waterstop splicer.

They now have a wide range of accompanying accessories, including Reusable Waterstop Keycup™, rebar and rebar chairs, #3 hog rings, heating irons, ST-10® in-line waterstop splicers, Teflon iron covers, epoxy, tie wire and more.

Also included, beyond product distribution, are free services and comprehensive offerings of supplementary services offered by JP Specialties, such as waterstop engineering webinars, one-on-one Zoom meetings, waterstop welding webinars, take-off services and augmented reality.

For more information, visit lodgelumber.com or call (800) 856-6679.