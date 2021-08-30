LiquidFrameworks unveils new FX Trucking module

LiquidFrameworks has developed a new module for the FieldFX product suite: FX Trucking. The FX Trucking module is a fit-for-purpose, segment-specific application that provides a seamless experience for the dispatcher.

"FX Trucking was created in direct response to the needs of our customers," said Matt Danna, senior director of product strategy for LiquidFrameworks. "Service companies with large fleets need a streamlined process for ticket and route creation, driver and truck assignment, and scheduling and dispatching. FX Trucking allows the dispatcher to have access to everything they need from one screen."

FX Trucking is the newest offering to the FieldFX product suite, the primary enabler of digital transformation for companies in the energy industry.

FieldFX is a cloud-based mobile field operations software suite designed to manage contracts, quotes, equipment, jobs, field tickets and invoices, along with customer-specific electronic forms such as safety incidents, inspections and other operational data reports.

For more information, visit www.liquidframeworks.com or call (713) 552-9250.