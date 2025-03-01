Liebherr has introduced the Used Equipment Marketplace app, extending the features of its online portal to iOS smartphones. This app allows buyers and sellers to engage in professional used equipment trading with ease and efficiency.

Expand Liebherr develops Used Equipment Marketplace App

Buyers can use targeted search functions with filters such as brand, model, year and price to quickly find the machines, attachments or spare parts they need. The platform offers a wide selection of Liebherr’s cranes, earthmoving machines, concrete technology products and more. Sellers can easily create and manage adverts, share them with teams for collaboration and build custom dealer networks to foster long-term business relationships and exclusive trading opportunities.

A personal dashboard provides realtime insights, such as advert views and interactions, helping users refine their strategies to reach the right audience. Additionally, a newsfeed keeps users updated on promotions, new listings and developments within their network. Designed with ease of use in mind, the app delivers powerful functionality and intuitive navigation, enabling users to access the platform anytime, anywhere.

