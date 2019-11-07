Layher introduces aluminum FlexBeam to scaffolding market

Layher recently introduced the Layher FlexBeam into its product catalog. The FlexBeam is a 280-millimeter-deep rectangular hollow aluminum beam designed for suspension and support applications. The components include a suspension system for bridge or floor slab soffit access. A selection of adaptors allow the connection of Layher Allround scaffolding either above and/or below the FlexBeam.

Under-bridge maintenance access using the Layher FlexBeam.

