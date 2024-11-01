KLINGER GPI now provides SEPCO’s mechanical seals, compression packing and bearing isolators, serving industries such as petrochemical, pharmaceutical processing, water treatment, power generation and pulp and paper.

SEPCO’s fluid sealing products are designed to protect equipment and enhance operational efficiency across various applications with a focus on durability and chemical resistance, ensuring the secure operation of critical processes in this demanding environment.

Expand KLINGER GPI expands offerings with SEPCO sealing products

In the ethanol and biofuels industry, SEPCO’s mechanical seals effectively handle equipment like syrup and evaporator pumps, which are often exposed to thick, sticky feedstock during processing. For O&G, SEPCO’s in-house product development ensures solutions that meet stringent third-party certifications and API standards, offering reliability for the most demanding applications.

With KLINGER GPI’s broad range of industrial sealing solutions and extensive gasket manufacturing capabilities, customers can access comprehensive solutions for their sealing needs.

For more information, visit klinger-gpi.com or call (800) 624-7074.