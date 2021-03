Key Pump & Gear recently debuted its new KIRIS System toolset for low-flow ANSI pumps. The tool system consists of two low-flow wrenches and a set of drive end sockets, with a case.

This newest toolset offers the same quality as the original KIRIS System tools for the safe assembly and disassembly of industrial process pumps, protecting craftsmen as well as the critical components of the equipment.

For more information, visit www.kirissystem.com or call (713) 724-5461.