Kappler's DuraChem® 500 protects against hazardous chemical exposure

Kappler's versatile DuraChem line now includes DuraChem® 500 for hazardous chemical exposure scenarios.

Kappler’s DuraChem® 500

It provides a rugged, durable FR outer layer with a broad-based, chemical-resistant inner layer. The unique design features Kappler's innovative SureFit® face seal, gas-tight zipper, and permanently attached gloves to provide an impermeable barrier to many hazardous liquids and vapors.

DuraChem 500 is an excellent option for many Haz-Mat, turnaround and hazardous maintenance applications faced by petrochemical/refineries.

