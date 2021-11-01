Kappler releases Version 4.0 of HazMatch® selection tool

Choosing the right protective suit is a serious task, especially when dealing with a range of hazardous chemicals.

HazMatch® from Kappler combines hazard assessment and suit selection in one simple, powerful tool that also includes test data on hundreds of chemicals. Version 4.0 builds on the proven legacy of HazMatch as the industry's leading protective clothing selection tool, available as a free mobile app or online at Kappler's website.

In addition to suit selection and a search-by-chemical feature, HazMatch also meets OSHA's hazard assessment requirements. Assessment results can be printed or emailed straight from the app.

For more information, visit www.kappler.com/hazmatch or call (800) 600-4019.