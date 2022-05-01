Jetstream of Houston debuts new tube cleaning tool

Jetstream of Houston’s DrillJet.

Jetstream of Houston recently launched its new tube cleaning product, the DrillJet.

The DrillJet is a self-powered rotating nozzle that removes deposits from tubes and does not require any external rotating components.

This product is available in 9.5 mm, 13 mm, 18 mm and 33 mm sizes. Different configurations are available for reaching pressures of up to 22,000 psi. Ideal for use in unplugging, cleaning and polishing tubes found in heat exchangers and industrial tube bundles, this product has a water-bearing design, meaning there are no bearings, seals or lubricants to replace.

For more information, visit www.waterblast.com or call (800) 231-8192.