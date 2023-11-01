ION Science’s Titan 2 monitor developed to detect benezene

ION Science has developed the Titan 2 benzene gas monitor, which incorporates the new MiniPID T2 10.0 eV Sensor offering improved sensitivity, reliability and overall performance.

The newly upgraded version of Titan maintains its position as the only fixed benzene-specific monitor in the world, and it can detect benzene rapidly at levels as low as 0.02 ppm. At the other end of the scale, it can detect benzene at up to 20 ppm, delivering high speed and high sensitivity.

