Introducing Superior Glove's new Endura® 4PRO™ gloves with Oilbloc™

Superior Glove has introduced its new Endura® 4Pro™ Impact-Resistant Goat-Grain Driver Gloves with Oilbloc™.

Superior Gloves new Endura 4Pro Impact-Resistant Goat-Grain Driver Gloves with Oilbloc.

Now you can have the best of both worlds by giving your team the high-level impact protection they need without sacrificing protection from other common hazards. Benefits include:

4PRO back-of-hand protection offers optimal protection without impeding flexibility or dexterity.

High-tensile-strength goatskin provides outstanding abrasion resistance.

Treated with Oilbloc for oil and water repellency.

Kevlar® and composite filament fiber lining provides excellent cut protection.

Arc flash tested for ANSI Level 3 with an arc thermal performance value of 35 calories per square centimeter

Padded palm inserts provide minor vibration dampening.

Designed to provide Level 3 impact protection while safeguarding against cuts, punctures, arc flashes and vibrations, this glove even resists oil and water. Have your team try it for free today.

For more information, visit www.superiorglove.com or call (800) 265-7617.