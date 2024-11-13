Introducing Harrington RNER2 Series hazardous location three-phase electric chain hoists

Kito Crosby has announced the addition of Harrington brand hazardous location electric chain hoists to their three-phase electric chain hoist line.

These revolutionary hoists are designed for use in hazardous locations (HazLoc) where fire or explosion hazards may exist due to flammable gasses or combustible dust:

These hoists are available in three different models for various hazardous location atmospheres:

The RNER2 model is suitable for Class II Division 2 with protected dust groups F (coal) and G (grain).

The RNER2B model is designed for Class I, II Division 1 with protected gas groups C (Ethylene) and D (Propane) and with protected dust groups F (coal) and G (grain).

The RNER2D model meets the requirements for Class I Division 2 with protected gas groups of B (Hydrogen), C (Ethylene), D ( Propane).

Capacities range from 1 Ton to 5 Ton with a standard 10’ lift and are available in either a top hook configuration or with a trolley if additional mobility is required. Standard configurations of the RNER2 model, including certain options, are certified and listed to applicable UL standards and are marked UL. The RNER2B and RNER2D models are listed to applicable UL and CSA standards bearing the cULus mark.

Standard premium quality features include low-headroom upper and lower limit switches, a long-life slip clutch protecting the hoist from damage, super strength, nickel-plated load chain and the industry-proven “The Guardian” Smart Brake Technology, our failsafe maintenance-free brake with a 10 year warranty.