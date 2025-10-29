Introducing Cofimco’s smart, energy-efficient EAV fan

POMBIA, Novara — Cofimco’s latest innovation replaces traditional VSD systems with an integrated blade pitch control that automatically adjusts in real time while the fan is running with standard FRP or aluminum blades. The pitch can operate in both openor closed-loop mode, adapting to varying air temperatures or process capacities.

The Electric Auto-Variable (EAV) Fan eliminates the need for VSDs, switchgear rooms or special motors, and can achieve up to 99% energy savings at partial load. It is easy to install with only a 50W power supply, requires lower maintenance, offers an extended lifespan, and is both ATEX-ready and retrofit-friendly. The EAV Fan delivers efficient, modern industrial cooling while simplifying installation and operation.

For more information, visit cofimco.com/Cofimco-EAV.