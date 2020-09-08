InEight enhances contract estimate quote selection

InEight Inc. has updated its project cost management solution to significantly improve contractors' quote workflow while boosting their confidence in choosing the right quotes.

By providing the ability to view and edit all quotes directly within the user interface, this update allows users to quickly arrive at the best selections available while knowing how any quote group will impact the estimate. The new features also make it easier for customers to manage subcontractor and supplier quotes during the closing hours of a bid.

For more information, visit www.ineight.com/solutions/project-cost-management or call (866) 225-9570.