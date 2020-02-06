InEight® Basis combines AI, human intelligence to predict risk

InEight's next-generation planning and scheduling solution, InEight® Basis, now includes a risk management module, which introduces unprecedented risk and confidence management capabilities. The new module helps identify and quantify project risk considerations that affect cost and schedule selections, offering greater budgeting certainty.

InEight® Basis combines AI and human intelligence to better predict and control project risks, timelines and costs.

Basis combines AI and human intelligence, enabling planners to spend up to 40-percent less time building schedules and up to 75-percent less time gathering team feedback.

"Within Basis alone, planners can generate a fully risk-adjusted project plan at the onset - one that is a much more realistic model for, and predictive outcome of, the project's future," said Dr. Dan Patterson, chief design officer of InEight.

