Industrial Scientific launches TGX Gateway to monitor lone workers

PITTSBURGH -- Industrial Scientific has expanded its connected safety portfolio to include the new TGX Gateway, which wirelessly connects lone workers in the field to safety contacts, ensuring there is always a lifeline to safety even in the most remote locations.

With dual cellular and satellite connectivity, the TGX Gateway is ideal for remote locations where Wi-Fi, Ethernet or cellular alone cannot reliably connect workers to safety contacts. The gateway transmits gas readings and alarm activity from Ventis® Pro5 Multi-Gas Monitors to iNet® Now Live Monitoring software. With iNet Now's easyto- use dashboard and optional text alerts, safety managers can see worker status, location and current conditions.

The vehicle-installed TGX Gateway requires no maintenance or charging and automatically connects with nearby Ventis Pro5 Multi-Gas Monitors and Radius® BZ1 Area Monitors for simple, seamless connectivity.

For more information, visit www.indsci.com or call (412) 788-4353.