Industrial Scientific, Code Red Safety partner to expand gas detection rentals

Industrial Scientific, a global leader in gas detection and safety technologies, has partnered with Code Red Safety to expand rental offerings with 300 Ventis® MX4 4-gas monitors and 150 Radius® BZ1 area monitors.

The Ventis MX4 is a customizable 4-gas monitor with up to four sensors, multiple runtime options and alarm thresholds. It can transition from a personal monitor to a confined space sampling device with a slide-on pump, reducing the need for extra equipment.

The Radius BZ1 is an area monitor that detects up to seven hazards across a site, shares alarms for coordinated responses, and features all-weather sensors with 360-degree coverage for accurate detection.

Industrial Scientific and Code Red Safety have supported end-users in petrochemical, O&G and paper manufacturing for over a decade. This partnership reinforces their commitment to worker safety and productive, secure workplaces.

