HSI releases vaccination and test results tracking solution

HSI recently released VaxSafe, a new COVID-19 vaccination and virus test results tracking solution available through its safety management system.

An out-of-the-box solution, the vaccination management system can be deployed within two weeks to meet employer demands.

In addition to COVID-19 vaccination and test results tracking, the new solution comes with vaccination policy builders to help employers build and maintain their vaccination plan for both employees and regulators. While OSHA has recently issued an emergency temporary standard on vaccination tracking and testing, the goal of the vaccination management system is more about helping employers and employees maintain a healthy and safe workplace.

For more information, visit www.hsi.com/vaxsafe or call (520) 392-0036.