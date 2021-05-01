Harrington Hoists introduces TCW series hoist line

Harrington Hoists Inc. recently added the model TCW, which are lube-free, wash-down air hoists designed for use in humid, outdoor or limited- corrosive environments. They operate without air supply lubrication, leaving work areas free of oil mist from air exhaust.

The TCW hoists feature an unpainted, compact and lightweight cast aluminum body, zinc-plated corrosion resistant load hooks and a nickel-plated load chain, and have stainless steel and bright chromate-coated components for wash-down applications.

Available in half-ton and 1-ton capacities with either pendant or cord controls, TCWs can be paired with Harrington's push trolley for added mobility. Standard features include an unlimited duty cycle, fast lifting speed and easy-access external speed adjustment.

For more information, visit www.harringtonhoists.com or call (717) 665-2000.