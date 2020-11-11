Harrington Hoists introduces HATSB telescopic spreader beam

Harrington Hoists Inc. recently introduced its HATSB model adjustable telescopic spreader beam.

Harrington Hoists Inc.’s HATSB adjustable telescopic spreader beam.

Designed for outdoor construction and where headroom is not limited, the beam accommodates various load sizes and uses an upper rigging spread between two lift points, adding stability to the lift.

The adjustable telescopic spreader beam is available from 2-40 ton capacities with outside spreads from a minimum of 4-6 feet to a maximum of 12-20 feet, and it comes standard with a pair of heavy-duty swivel hooks. Additional sizes and capacities or additional lift points and hardware are also available.

The HATSB is engineered and manufactured to ASME B30.20 & BTH-1 Design Category B Service Class 2 and has a specified fatigue life of 100,001 to 500,000 load cycles. All HATSB adjustable telescopic spreader beams are proof-tested to 125-percent capacity.

For more information, visit www.harringtonhoists.com or call (800) 233-3010.