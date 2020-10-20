Harrington Hoists, Inc. releases 1 ton mini hand chain hoist

Manheim, PA – Harrington Hoists, Inc. has introduced their new CX010 minihand chain hoist designed for use in high or difficult to reach areas.

This hoist has a rated capacity of 1 Ton and is the third model in Harrington’s line of smallest and most lightweight hand chain hoists in the world. This hoist is available with 10 or 20 foot of lift and features a Twist Detector that visually identifies if the bottom hook has been capsized which alerts users to correct the resulting twisted chain before use.

Standard features of the CX series hoist include a load limiter to prevent the hoist from being used to lift damaging loads beyond rated capacity, a metal chain guide for durability and smooth operation, an aluminum body with steel frame for strength and grade 100 nickel-plated load chain.

Harrington Hoists, Inc. is a KITO Group Company located in Manheim, PA, Elizabethtown, PA, South Holland, IL and Corona, CA. and is a leading manufacturer of electric and air powered chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, lever hoists, manual hand chain hoists, push and geared trolleys, overhead cranes, crane accessories, below-the-hook and material handling equipment.