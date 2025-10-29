Harrington Hoists expands TCK Air Hoist line with new heavy-lift models

Harrington Hoists has expanded its TCK Air Hoist line with the introduction of two new heavy-lifting capacities: M4 (10 ton) and M3 (25 ton).

Designed for low maintenance and high performance, these models deliver the power and reliability needed for lifting extremely heavy materials in demanding environments.

Built with robust cast-iron construction, corrosion-resistant premium load chains and a weather-resistant, powder-coated finish, the new TCK models are engineered for harsh industries such as mining, shipyards, heavy construction and petrochemical applications.

Premium features include an unlimited duty cycle for continuous operation, a rugged rotary vane motor, an adjustable overload limiter that automatically blocks airflow when detecting overload, upper and lower mechanical limit switches to prevent over-travel, a fail-safe automatic internal disc brake and an emergency stop pendant to enhance operator safety.

For more information, visit harringtonhoists.com.