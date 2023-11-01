Halliburton has introduced Obex EcoLock®, a new compression-set packer that helps prevent sustained casing pressure.

Halliburton launches Obex EcoLock casing annulus packer

The Obex EcoLock packer serves as a cost-effective mechanical barrier to mitigate low pressure gas or fluid migration and deliver isolation assurance. The Obex EcoLock packer, the newest addition to the Halliburton family of compression-set packers, is built upon the gas-tight, V0-rated Obex GasLock® packer design. The Obex EcoLock packer provides V6-rated isolation and can support multiple-stage cementing with optional integral cementing ports and an internal closing sleeve. It is currently available for 7-inch and 9 5/8-inch casing designs with additional sizes in the future.

