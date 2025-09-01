Halliburton advances summit knowledge digital ecosystem with SK Well Pages

Halliburton unveils an evolution in oilfield intelligence: the next generation Summit Knowledge® (SK™) digital ecosystem.

SK Well Pages features an all-in-one electric submersible pump (ESP) workspace and equips operators with insight to make agile decisions for optimal production.

SK Well Pages draws on deep ESP experience and advanced data science techniques to revolutionize data visibility with customizable and intuitive dashboards for proactive monitoring of real-time pump performance, surface sensors and production data. The SK digital ecosystem integrates and powers advanced tools such as SpyGlass® pump sizing software and the Intelevate® platform for remote monitoring and control. Predictive models, intelligent alerts and trend analyses help minimize downtime and increase production.

