H+M Industrial EPC launches redesigned website

H+M Industrial EPC recently unveiled its completely redesigned company website. The goal of the new site is to better reflect the organization's culture and brand strategy. The site includes a refreshed look and style, enhanced content, and is now optimized for all devices allowing for easier viewer interaction. H+M worked with Poetic throughout the design process through strategy, design and execution.

The new website focuses on the visitor's experience and caters to multiple user types while supporting organizational goals. By employing market research, competitor analysis, keyword and search engine optimization analysis, and stakeholder interviews, Poetic created a site map and design that showcases H+M as an industry leader deeply focused on customer service.

For more information, visit www.hm-ec.com or call (281) 930-8750.