FR Force® Carhartt's lightest, most breathable FR shirt yet

The FR FORCE® Lightweight Long Sleeve Shirt from Carhartt is the FR shirt you've been waiting for. This lightweight, breathable FR shirt keeps you comfortable, compliant and looking good. And it backs up its claims with innovative features like:

The FR FORCE® Lightweight Long Sleeve Shirt from Carhartt available on Tyndale's retail site.

4.7-ounce, optimum FR blend yielding the lightest Carhartt FR fabric ever created.

Unique honeycomb weave engineered for added breathability.

Equally as tough as the original FR FORCE®, the standard for warm weather.

FR breathability and moisture-wicking performance.

Engineered for 10-percent stretch for increased mobility on the job.

Most importantly, this shirt is CAT 2 and UL certified, arc-rated and NFPA 70E compliant, giving you and your workforce ensured protection on the job.

Tyndale is proud to be the industry-leading supplier of Carhartt Company Gear. Shop this item on Tyndale's retail site or your company's custom catalog.

