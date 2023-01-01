ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation has introduced its ProRox® PS 680 with FR-Tech insulation for pipework systems of various sizes.

Fire resist ProRox PS 680 with FR-Tech introduced by ROCKWOOL

The next-generation insulation technology provides proven fire resistance to a plant’s piping network, giving plant workers additional time to stop the spread of a fire and get to a safe location. The insulation adds critical time to a plant’s fire response and evacuation plans, slowing the transfer of a fire’s heat to steel pipework.

It was successfully tested to the UL 1709 fire curve for optimized fire performance in 1- and 2-hour ratings on Schedule 40 and 80 pipe sections. It is certified by internationally recognized organizations such as SWRI, Intertek and SGH to deliver proven fire resistance for steam and pipe systems operating at high temperatures.

Currently made in North America, ProRox® PS 680 is available as mandrel-wound, stone wool insulation pipe sections. The insulation sections are applied at typically half the thickness of conventional insulation materials and install easily, without the need for sealants or offsite cutting. The insulation’s thinner application profile makes it easier to install around tight pipe bends and areas with limited clearance space. And because it is removable and reusable, the insulation optimizes maintenance costs and allows for cost-effective, simplified inspection.

ProRox® 680 with patented WR-Tech makes the insulation five times more water repellent (at 482°F/250°C) than standard EN-compliant stone wool, even after heating and aging.

