ExxonMobil introduces OPA to transform industrial operations

ExxonMobil is leading a transformative shift in industrial automation with Open Process Automation (OPA) — a next-generation approach designed to enhance efficiency, reduce costs and accelerate innovation across industries.

Unlike traditional proprietary systems that are costly and restrictive, OPA provides an interoperable, vendor-neutral framework, allowing seamless integration of advanced digital technologies. This enables companies to adopt best-in-class solutions while reducing reliance on a single supplier.

Key benefits include lower costs, as it reduces total ownership expenses by fostering competition and eliminating dependency on proprietary technology. It also drives innovation by enabling the adoption of emerging advancements such as AI, machine learning and real-time analytics. Additionally, OPA enhances security and reliability through advanced automation controls and the latest cybersecurity protocols. Its seamless upgradeability ensures continuous modernization without costly system overhauls.

