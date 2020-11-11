Ericson launches UV-C PKCART surface disinfecting units

Ericson Manufacturing has expanded its Perma-Kleen™ product line with the launch of the UV-C Perma-Kleen Cart (PKCART) system.

PKCARTs utilize a high-wattage UV-C light to disinfect surfaces of micro-organisms such as bacteria, viruses, molds, mildews, bacteria and fungi. While active, these carts have redundant safety features to ensure humans are protected from exposure to the UV-C light spectrum.

The design is especially beneficial in industrial environments, where nicks and surface abrasions can cause more antimicrobial contamination on equipment treated with only surface-level solutions.

For more information, visit www.ericson.com or call (800) ERICSON [374-2166].