Ericson launches new 1006 Series LED 150W Baylight

Ericson Manufacturing has expanded its Baylight offerings, with both 100-watt (W) and new 150W versions now available.

Ericson’s new 1006 Series LED 150W Baylight.

Several class-leading features include a five-year warranty and Illuminating Engineering Society design files to ensure OSHA and National Electric Code minimum light levels are achieved, plus a 120/277v driver and cETLus approvals.

The 1006 Series Baylight is ideally suited for use in commercial and industrial construction, warehousing, portable structures, and in maintenance and storage spaces.

Meet your safe-lighting compliance levels with Ericson.

For more information, read "Introducing the 1006 Baylight" at https://blog.ericson.com/blog/introducing-the-1006-baylite or call (800) ERICSON [374-2766].