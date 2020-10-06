Dropsafe introduces the Dropsafe Barrier

In an effort to prevent dropped object incidents from walking-working platforms, the Dropsafe Barrier infill system enables any facility to contain an area for temporary or permanent use, ensuring compliance with OSHA guidelines around walking-working platforms and preventing falling objects.

The Dropsafe Barrier by Dropsafe.

Manufactured from advanced corrosion-resistant polymer, the system is highly durable with an expected service life of 10-plus years, and is backed by a five-year warranty. It is also fully recyclable; requires minimal tools and training for easy installation to existing guardrails, and can be fixed permanently or removed and reused for annual turnarounds.

For more information, visit www.dropsafe.com or call +832 3664 8352.