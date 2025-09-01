Denso unveils Protal 7125 for cold-weather pipeline protection

Denso has introduced Protal 7125, a high-build liquid coating for low-temperature pipeline protection in the O&G industry.

Engineered for application on surfaces as cold as -4°F (-20°C), it enables year-round pipeline construction and maintenance, providing consistent corrosion protection even below 32°F (0°C).

Protal 7125 achieves up to 50 ml in a single coat, reducing application time and labor. Its fast-curing formula allows quick handling and backfilling, helping crews stay on schedule in harsh conditions. The coating adheres well and is fully compatible with Fusion Bond Epoxy (FBE), making it ideal for girth welds, tie-ins, push racks and FBE-coated pipeline repairs.

Available in 50 ml and 825 ml cartridges, Protal 7125 is convenient for field repairs and touch-ups. With this innovative solution, Denso continues its commitment to highperformance coatings for the evolving needs of the O&G industry.

