Denso introduces Bore-Wrap®

Denso’s Bore-Wrap abrasion-resistant outerwrap.

Denso North America recently launched its latest innovation: Denso Bore-Wrap®. Bore-Wrap is an abrasion- resistant outerwrap that has outstanding performance against impact, gouge, abrasion and fracture. Bore-Wrap creates a superior sacrificial outer laminate layer, which protects both pre-approved field joint coatings and mainline coatings from damage during pipeline installations, in difficult terrain or by means of trenchless installation methods (such as directional drilling, horizontal directional drilling or boring).

Bore-Wrap is easily applied in the field, with no mixing required. It's simply wrapped over the existing pipeline coating and cured with water. Bore-Wrap minimizes the need for costly spot repairs or re-pulling pipe from damage.

For more information, visit www.densona.com or call (281) 821-3355.