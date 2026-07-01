Denso introduces Archco 456 epoxy coating for pipeline efficiency and corrosion protection

HOUSTON — Denso Inc., a global manufacturer of corrosion prevention and sealing technologies, has introduced the Archco 456, a two-component, high-solids epoxy coating designed to improve flow efficiency and longterm protection in O&G, natural gas transmission and energy sector pipeline applications.

Developed for internal pipeline lining where turbulence reduction and flow performance are critical, the Archco 456 features a surface-tolerant composition that simplifies application across varying surface conditions. A single-coat application process reduces labor time and cost, and the coating’s hard, smooth, glossy finish lowers friction within the pipeline to improve gas flow rates.

Expand The Archco 456 two-component, high-solids epoxy coating applied to the interior of a large-diameter pipeline, delivering a hard, smooth, glossy finish that reduces friction and improves gas flow rates in oil and gas transmission applications.

The product measures a low surface tension of 27 dynes, reducing turbulence and contributing to higher throughput and cost savings for pipeline operators. The Archco 456 is designed to meet or exceed API RP 5L2 standards, the industry benchmark for internal coatings on line pipe used in oil and gas transmission.

"From reducing labor costs to improving pipeline flow performance, this product delivers a cost-effective solution for the most demanding applications," the company said.

Denso Inc. operates globally with North American headquarters serving the Gulf Coast industrial, pipeline and infrastructure markets.

For more information, visit densona.com/products/archco-456.