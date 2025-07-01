Denso highlighted the Viscotaq Coating Patch, an advanced viscoelastic repair solution for protecting both underground and aboveground substrates.

Expand Denso’s Viscotaq Coating Patch simplifies and strengthens substrate repairs

Designed for Cadweld joints, pin braze connections and holiday repairs, it offers quick application, immediate adhesion and long-term performance without the need for primer. Minimal surface preparation is required — just sandpaper and a solvent wipe are included.

The patch is self-healing, flexible and resistant to moisture, gases, UV, extreme temperatures and aggressive soil conditions. Made from an inert material, it never cracks, becomes brittle or deteriorates. It is also non-toxic, non-flammable and environmentally safe.

Ready for immediate service, the patch ensures durable, consistent protection with a simple, efficient application process. Each 3.5-inch by 3.5-inch kit includes a patch, solvent wipe and sandpaper.

For more information, visit densona.com.