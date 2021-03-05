COVID-19 preparedness course helps millwrights stay safe

Southern States Millwright Regional Council members who successfully complete the COVID-19 preparedness course can display it on their training verification cards.

Last April, union millwrights began taking an online course on how to protect themselves and their fellow workers from COVID-19 on jobsites. Based on OSHA guidance, the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America developed the course and have continually updated it as more has become known about the virus.

Southern States Millwright Regional Council members who have successfully completed the course can display it on their training verification cards.

For more information, visit www.southernstatesmillwrights.org or call (855) 577-7672.