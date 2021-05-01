Conco Services LLC expands NDT capabilities

Conco

Conco Services LLC has seen increased demand for NDT services in the U.S. industrial sector due to the time and cost savings customers experience. To better serve existing and potential customers, Conco has drastically expanded its testing capabilities and team.

Conco's new testing methods will be implemented in 2021 with domestic customers in both industrial and power generation markets. In addition to current services, Conco will now perform internal rotary inspection system, surface eddy current, surface array, eddy current array, near field array and saturation eddy current testing. With these new service offerings, Conco has purchased and implemented the use of new and updated equipment.

For more information, visit www.conco.net or call (800) 569-5523.