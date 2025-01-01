Ship manufacturing and repair just got faster and more efficient with the introduction of the new CLIMAX Compact Drill.

Expand CLIMAX unveils compact drill for heavy-duty ship manufacturing and repair

Designed for precision drilling in tight spaces, this game-changing tool dramatically reduces drill time, completing holes in under two hours — and sometimes as quickly as 45 minutes. Compared to the industry average of over eight hours per 4-inch hole with standard equipment, this represents a remarkable 75% improvement in efficiency, saving teams hundreds of hours on the job.

The CLIMAX Compact Drill is the ultimate solution for heavy-duty portable drilling, expertly tackling complex machining challenges where off-the-shelf tools fall short. These versatile machines excel in a variety of applications, including drilling holes up to 4 inches in a single pass, step drilling or roto-broaching up to 4.5 inches and back-spot facing up to 5.1 inches. Engineered for tight spaces, the Compact Drill can operate with side clearances as narrow as 2.5 inches from obstructions and overhead clearances as low as 15 inches. Its customizable design ensures it meets the needs of the most demanding projects.

For more information, visit climaxportable.com.