CLIMAX releases H&S TOOL Defender™ Clamshell series

CLIMAX has released the patent-pending H&S TOOL Defender™ Clamshell series.

A portable pipe-cutting and beveling system designed with user safety in mind, the dynamic remote autofeed system keeps operators' hands safe from moving parts so the job can run smoothly. The system includes a pneumatic conditioning unit with a low-pressure safety interlock system, preventing unintended restarts after the loss of supplied air pressure, and an E-stop for quick stops and controlled restarts. The Shark Fin™ and Defender ring guards mount cleanly to the clamshell, mitigating pinch hazards between the rotating slides and motor mount.

