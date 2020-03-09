Cleaver-Brooks offers Prometha Connected Boiler Solutions

Cleaver-Brooks has launched its Prometha Connected Boiler Solutions, an IoT-powered device that delivers next-level boiler innovation and technology. Ideal for any industry, this advanced solution offers users the ability to remotely monitor their boiler systems from anywhere, providing alerts and actionable insights that help increase reliability, efficiency, safety and sustainability in the boiler room.

Prometha collects data on each point of the boiler system's health and transmits it wirelessly to a single, easy-to-read dashboard, accessible to authorized users on any mobile phone, tablet or computer. The dashboard can be used to display key information for multiple boilers in various locations. This real-time data, in addition to data trending, enables users to make informed decisions regarding boiler operation and maintenance even when they are away from the boiler room.

For more information, visit www.prometha.com, email prometha@cleaverbrooks.com or call (888) 971-6117.