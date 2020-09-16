Cleaver-Brooks offers ProFire® SBR-5 ultra-low-NOx burners

THOMASVILLE, Ga. -- Cleaver-Brooks has launched its ProFire® SBR-5 series burners. Compatible with a variety of boiler types, such as firetube and watertube boilers, this burner series is capable of achieving less than 5 ppm NOx emissions with flue gas recirculation. These reliable burners are ideal for use with applications where strict emission levels must be met.

ProFire SBR-5 ultra-low-NOx burners by Cleaver-Brooks

The ProFire SBR-5 burner series offers a natural gas fuel option from 10.5 to 42 MMBtu per hour. It is also capable of firing ASTM 2D-S15 (ultra-low sulfur diesel) as a backup fuel at NOx levels below 40 ppm.

For more information, visit www.cleaverbrooks.com or call (800) 250-5883.