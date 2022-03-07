CIRCON offers energy recovery for plastics, non-hazardous wastes

Plastic waste is a major concern for our industry and environment.

Historically, there's been no easy solution to recycling and repurposing many plastics and other non-hazardous manufactured byproducts.

CIRCON Environmental's recently expanded suite of offerings now includes energy recovery programs and proven, industry- leading technologies to convert these challenging waste streams into valuable, sustainable fuels. Materials that are typically destined for the landfill are mechanically processed into a source of energy.

Annually, CIRCON produces 50,000 tons of engineered fuels and diverts more than 125,000 tons of waste from landfills. That's not just good for the environment, but good for business and can significantly boost the ESG ratings of participating organizations.

For more information, visit www.circonenviro.com or call (281) 474-4210.