Carboline introduces Carbomastic® 615 MC

Carboline has released Carbomastic® 615 MC, an outstanding surface- tolerant epoxy mastic with low VOCs.

"This product cures fast at low temperatures (20 F/-7 C), with ultra-low VOC and ultralow HAPs (hazardous air pollutants) emissions. It's ideal for industrial maintenance and new construction for customers where VOC limits are below 100 grams/liter," said Executive Vice President of Sales USA Darrin Andrews.

Carbomastic 615 MC has outstanding tolerance for marginal surface preparation and provides superb corrosion protection. It is strengthened with micaceous iron oxide flake reinforcement to further enhance its durability and barrier protection. The physical characteristics of Carbomastic 615 MC make it ideal for many different industrial markets with strict VOC and HAPs regulations.

For more information, visit www.carboline.com or call (314) 644-1000.