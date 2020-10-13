BrandTech® stud-welding machine receives UL, CSA listings

KENNESAW, Ga. -- Industrial Specialists by BrandSafway received UL and Canadian Standards Association (CSA) listings for BrandTech® Precision Welding (BT-PW), its software-driven, stud-welding machine. Industrial Specialists is the first manufacturer to achieve UL and CSA listings for digital-driven drawn arc stud-welding equipment.

"We pursued these listings to enhance customer confidence in the operational safety and reliability of BrandTech products," said Dave Witsken, BrandSafway Energy and Industrial Division president. "We demand the highest level of safety in everything we do."

The BT-PW 1600 system also offers up to eight times greater productivity compared to shielded metal arc welding, so contractors can reduce the duration of refractory installation or repair, shortening their overall turnaround and outage schedules.

For more information, visit www.brandtechwelding.com or call (800) 558-4772.